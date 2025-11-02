‘We are the microcosm’: Tripe welcomes historic Whanganui council at Pūtiki Marae

Māori ward councillor Geoff Hipango at the pōwhiri for the inauguration of the new Whanganui District Council. Photo: Tuakana Te Tana

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe has begun his second term celebrating what he called a “reflection of our community” – a new council that includes the district’s first Māori ward councillors.

Tripe, councillors and community board members were sworn in on Thursday afternoon at the ancient riverside Pūtiki Marae.

“I believe we can make decisions that balance the interests of fiscal prudence against ideas and aspirations that translate into good decision-making for the betterment of Whanganui,” Tripe said at the inauguration.

“We are the microcosm and reflection of our community.”

Tripe welcomed Whanganui District Council’s Māori ward councillors Julie Herewini and Geoff Hipango, and new general ward councillor Mike Hos, before congratulating nine returning members: Michael Law, Josh Chandulal-Mackay, Kate Joblin, Rob Vinsen, Charlotte Melser, Glenda Brown, Philippa Baker-Hogan, Peter Oskam and Ross Fallen.

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe celebrated the diversity of the new Whanganui District Council, which includes its first Māori ward councillors. Photo: Tuakana Te Tana

“For all of you to be re-elected is rare and a statement: the community has said we are doing a good job and have given us the confidence to continue Whanganui’s momentum,” he said.

Tripe has yet to appoint his deputy mayor, saying he had spoken with all 12 elected members over the past two days and would take the next few weeks to consider the role. He would also review the council’s governance framework for the next three years.

He outlined his key priorities: keeping rates low, strengthening community cohesion, delivering 1000 new homes through a housing trust, enabling infill development, and boosting the local economy.

That included plans for a new School of Design and Technology to replace Te Pūkenga, a focus on lower energy costs and renewable energy, and attracting high-value industries.

Infrastructure and transport upgrades – including rebuilding the Dublin Street Bridge and expanding logistics routes – also remain high on the agenda.

Pūtiki Marae's Tamahau Rowe welcomes members-elect to the ancient riverside marae on Thursday. Photo: Tuakana Te Tana

Tripe closed with a warning against social division.

“Is it too much to ask that we accept one another as people with diverse views and different values? We must be prepared to listen, to understand, to respect and to challenge constructively.

“We should be prepared to change our mind when conviction and evidence demand it.”

Māori wards hailed

Welcoming members-elect to Pūtiki, Tamahau Rowe said it was “fantastic” Whanganui had chosen to retain its Māori seats for the next nine years.

“Hareruia! Let’s rejoice the fact that through these Māori wards we can continue to have conversations with our council and in council.”

Rowe said the Māori ward offered Whanganui an opportunity to enact the Treaty of Waitangi.

Julie Herewini Māori ward councillor Julie Herewini leads members-elect and community members onto Pūtiki Marae for the inauguration. Photo: Tuakana Te Tana

“Let’s embrace it, let’s lean into each other, walk together and learn from each other. It’s an opportunity for us to do this Whanganui-style and be river-centric and river people-centric.”

He urged the new Māori ward councillors to be resolute at the council table.

“There are some projects that get hindered by negativity, by people trying to put roadblocks in the way,” he said. “If there is a decision that is made by our iwi, our marae, that is the decision and it is made for the betterment of the Whanganui community.”

As an example, Rowe cited the marae’s plan to erect a pou to honour wāhine Māori leader Rere-ō-maki Te Tuarua, who signed the Treaty of Waitangi in the 1800s.

Long-serving councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan said seeing Māori ward councillors sworn in at Pūtiki “felt so right.”

“It feels like [the Māori ward has] been there forever. The people have spoken and got it right and I’m really proud of Whanganui.”

Hipango called the occasion historic.

“If you look at the results from the mountain to the sea, Ruapehu and Whanganui have supported Māori wards,” Hipango said. “It was an endorsement from a community wanting to see Māori representation around the council table.”

John Maihi closes the inauguration ceremony at Pūtiki Marae. Photo: Tuakana Te Tana

He said his work as a councillor would build on an earlier oath to serve his people.

“Our uncles graduated us from particular taonga and asked us: who do you belong to, who do you represent, and who are you in service of? It was always meant to be about the people.

“And then the people would watch you, to ensure that what you said was aligned to the actions. It should be about transparency and accountability. Make no mistake, I will be held accountable. I look forward to that.”

Tripe was sworn in by interim chief executive Barbara McKerrow and presented with the mayoral robe and chains. His wife, Carolyn Nicklin, received the mayoress’ chains.

Half of the new council – Law, Chandulal-Mackay, Joblin, Melser, Herewini and Hipango – took their oath in te reo Māori.

Whanganui Rural Community Board members Jack Bullock, Brian Doughty, Quentin Handley, Daryn Te Uamairangi and David Wells were also sworn in, with Bill Ashworth and Charlie Anderson to take their oaths later.

