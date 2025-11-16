Makayla and Haami score big at Waiata Māori Music Awards

Makayla and the Tuari Brothers: Tatana, Tame and Haami.

Hawke’s Bay’s rising star Makayla Purcell-Mainini and Invercargill singer Haami Tuari walked away with two of the night’s biggest honours at the 2025 Waiata Māori Music Awards.

Makayla, fresh off opening for Six60’s Grassroots tour, nabbed Best Māori Female Solo Artist, while Haami — one-third of the beloved Tuari Brothers — claimed Best Māori Male Solo Artist. Last year, those titles went to Mohi and Anna Coddington.

The Tuari Brothers also scooped up Best Māori Group, adding another glittering trophy to the whānau’s shelf.

Auckland reggae ensemble Corrella, last year’s Best Māori Group, won Best Māori Urban Roots Reggae Album and Best Pop Album by a Māori Artist for their LP Skeletons.

Corrella took home two awards on the night. Photo: Dan Clist

Hip-hop artist Tipene, from Hawke’s Bay, was also celebrated for his fourth album Heritage Trail 2 – The Partnership. The project features a powerhouse mix of familiar voices — Troy Kingi, Jordyn with a Why — plus contributions from politicians Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke and Rawiri Waititi.

His song ‘Tū’, featuring Hone Harawira and footage of the Toitū Te Tiriti hikoi, earned the Best Music Video by a Māori Artist award.

Palmerston North-born TAWAZ, last year’s Best Māori Artist at the Aotearoa Music Awards, doubled down with wins for Best Song by a Māori Artist and Radio Airplay Song of the Year (Te Reo Māori).

Tipene Harmer's 'Tū' music video was one of the big winners of the night.supplied

Ōpōtiki reggae/roots musician Hori Shaw picked up Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a Māori Artist, while the Emerging Artist Over 25 Award was shared by Shane Walker, Ngatainui Ratu, and Rawhitiroa.

Ahead of the ceremony, organisers announced that the late producer Wyn Anania would receive the Iconic Contribution to Music Industry Award.

“Wyn Anania’s exceptional contributions to the music industry exemplify his passion for Māori culture and his dedication to preserving te reo Māori,” a spokesperson for the Waiata Māori Music Awards Trust said.

Singer and composer Toni Huata, who died earlier this year, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Active since the late ’90s, Huata’s career took flight through her collaboration with Charles Te Ahukaramu Royal, whose album He Tohu Mauriora was the first Māori language music recorded digitally.

Since then, her work with artists like George Nepia III and Warren Maxwell has continued to leave its mark on Māori music and performance.

