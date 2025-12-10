Te Pāti Māori ‘high performing’ despite dismal poll result - co-leaders

This article was first published by RNZ

Te Pāti Māori’s co-leaders deny the party is going up in flames after a dismal poll result.

Support for the party dropped two points to one percent in last night’s 1 News Verian poll.

It comes after weeks of in-fighting, two expulsions and one court order reinstating one of the outed MPs.

Despite all of this, Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer say the party is in good health.

“There were hundreds at our AGM. That goes to show the movement is strong and it was neat to be able to be with our people,” Waititi said.

“You’ve got to remember, yeah it’s been a tough season but we’ve been a really high performing party with high, high support and we’ve just got to carry on mahia te mahi,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

Pushed on the party’s true performance, given the latest poll result and messy in-fighting, Ngarewa-Packer said Te Pāti Māori was experiencing growing pains.

“I get it, everyone’s saying it’s not looking great at the moment but that’s because we’re a party of maturity. We’re growing.

“We’re going to be having these growing pains and that’s not too different to any other party that’s been in government.”

Last night’s poll had National up two points to 36 percent, ACT up two points to 10 percent and New Zealand First steady on 9 percent.

Labour was up three points to 35 percent, while the Greens were down four points to 7 percent.

Translated into seats in the House, the centre-right block would have 67 - enough to form a government - while the current opposition would have 58.

National leader Christopher Luxon said improving economic sentiment proved the coalition’s plan was working.

“Kiwis are telling me they feel the economy strengthening and it’s turning for them. What I really want to see is them actually to feel it and that’s really what it’s all about.”

National MPs heading into Parliament today were upbeat about the result.

“Very optimistic. The turnaround’s obviously happened,” West Coast-Tasman MP Maureen Pugh said.

“Obviously there’s only one poll that matters and that’s election day next year but things are looking up, we’re seeing some green shoots,” Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd said.

“I think it’s pretty good but poll are polls. It’s really a snapshot in time but obviously it’s encouraging,” Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith said.

ACT leader David Seymour said the result was a nice way to finish the year, but he was focused on policy.

“There’s polls where we go down, there’s polls where we go up. Obviously it’s a nice way to end the year in that particular poll but today when people think of the 9th of December 2025 they’re going to say this was the day that Simon Court and Chris Bishop brought out generational change in planning law. Nobody will even remember there was a poll."

New Zealand First deputy leader Shane Jones said his party would not be complacent.

“The poll just shows that a lot of what we’re doing does resonate with the nation but we won’t be taking it for granted because the tide goes in, the tide goes out.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins told Morning Report he wanted to be in a position where his party could lead the next government.

“There’s a lot of water to flow under the bridge but I’m encouraged by the increase in support, and it’s a steady increase in support, that we’ve been seeing for Labour over the last two years.”

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said she was focused on policy, not polls.

“We have work to do. The really cool thing about an election campaign is everything is possible and everyone is paying attention.”

By Anneke Smith of RNZ