NRL All Stars Hamilton double-header – players visit Hamilton ahead of special matches

NRL players were in Hamilton last week to check out the city before the NRL All Stars double-header next year.

On February 15, the Australian Indigenous Women’s All Stars will take on the New Zealand Māori Ferns, while the Australian Indigenous Men’s All Stars will play the New Zealand Māori All Stars at FMG Stadium Waikato.

The matches mark only the second time that the trans-Tasman battle has touched down in New Zealand.

The series was held in New Zealand for the first time in 2023, in Rotorua.

Māori Ferns player Harata Butler, a proud Hamilton local, said she was excited to have the battle in her hometown.

“It being in the Waikato, my home, is just extra special,” Butler said.

She said the atmosphere at games in larger cities like Sydney was “awesome”, but not as intimate as Hamilton.

This smaller setting was an opportunity.

“Obviously, we need to get the mahi done too and prepare for the battle, but all in all it’s about culture,” Butler said.

“Bringing people together, and letting them see their stars in real life, and hopefully spark those little hearts to strive.”

NRL players Harata Butler (left), Gracie Kemp and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in Hamilton City. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Māori All Stars player and fullback for the Warriors, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, echoed Butler’s sentiment.

He said the match will be about celebrating culture and provide an opportunity for the indigenous people of Australia to “come to our homeland, and learn a little bit about our culture”.

“[For] people, children, communities, we’re role modelling that you can be proud, proud to be Māori, proud to be indigenous, and it’s something that’s gonna be really special.”

Gearing up for the Australian side is Grace Kemp, who said she is excited about playing in Hamilton.

“Our Māori brothers and sisters are really strong in their culture, and footie’s so big here, so I can’t wait to see the crowds all coming to support them,” she said.

“But it’s also going to drive us a little bit harder as well to put up a good fight, so I can’t wait to get on the field.”

Hamilton City councillor Emma Pike said it was an “absolute pleasure” to have the match in the city and it would bring economic benefits for local businesses and the hospitality sector.

“It’s gonna be a real massive opportunity for the city, bringing in lots of funds and support.”

Trust Waikato kaumātua Tame Pokaia also believes the indigenous people of Australia coming to Waikato is “special”.

“What we’re gonna do as tangata whenua is make them feel welcome in our lovely city as a start to learning about Aotearoa.”

The players’ visit comes after a record-breaking year for women’s rugby league in Hamilton, with FMG Stadium Waikato attracting some of the largest NRLW crowds in 2025.

Those numbers contributed to Hamilton securing two Warriors NRLW home games again in July and August next year.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

- NZ Herald