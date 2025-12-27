New trustees named: Jones refreshes boards overseeing $3.5b in community assets

This article was first published on NZ Herald.

Lawyer Philip Crump, Māori businessman Martin Cleave and company director Natalie Bridges – wife of former National Party leader Simon Bridges – are among the new appointments Associate Finance Minister Shane Jones has made to community trust boards.

The 12 community trusts (listed below) collectively hold assets of $3.5 billion and grant about $100 million each year to organisations in their regions.

NZ First MP Shane Jones. Photo: Te Ao with Moana.

Jones – who has oversight of community trust boards – appointed 29 new and reappointed nine trustees this month.

“I appointed and reappointed a diverse range of capable candidates with a range of community knowledge, financial and investment skills, and leadership and strategic experience,” Jones told the Herald.

“These people collectively bring expertise in education, business, healthcare, community services, marketing, sports, governance, law, environmental protection, grant allocation and community development to the trusts.”

Crump, a member of the Waitangi Tribunal, NZ On Air Board and NZME’s Editorial Advisory Board, said he was honoured to be appointed to the Foundation North Community Trust.

“The Foundation North Community Trust plays an essential role in supporting communities across Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Tai Tokerau and I’m looking forward to contributing to that work with a strong focus on good governance and long-term stewardship,” he said.

Foundation North, formerly Auckland Community Foundation, provides grants – collectively in the millions – throughout Auckland and Northland, focusing on community wellbeing.

In the 2025-26 Q2, the Far North has been approved $4,122,502, North Shore $254,291, Waitakere $454,550, Auckland $5,895,555, Manukau $1,584,384, and Papakura $920,622 – in grants covering a range of community and sporting organisations.

Māori filmmaker Cleave joins Crump, Bridges, Aryana Nafissi and Tevita Funaki on the Foundation North board.

“I am honoured to be appointed as a trustee of Foundation North. As someone with whakapapa to Ngātiwai, Te Rarawa and Tainui, it is a privilege to serve an organisation that plays such an important role in uplifting communities across Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Tai Tokerau,” Cleave said.

“Foundation North’s commitment to equity, innovation and strengthening whānau wellbeing aligns deeply with my own values. I’m excited to bring that perspective to the trust and to work with fellow trustees who are passionate about strengthening opportunities for all communities across the region.”

Simon Bridges Photo / File

Bridges said it was a privilege to become a trustee.

“It will be a privilege to serve as a trustee on this important body,” she said.

“I am keen to see the funding continue to a wide variety of projects that reflect the community we live in.”

Foundation North: Tevita Funaki, Philip Crump, Aryana Nafissi, Martin Cleave, Natalie Bridges

Waikato Community Trust: Robert Dol, Stu Husband, Deserae Frisk, Rangimahora Reddy

Eastern and Central Community Trust: Josephine Willis, John O’Connell

Bay of Plenty Community Trust: Te Aorangi Murphy-Fell, Paul Sands

Toi Foundation: Emma Gardiner

Whanganui Community Fund: Rachel Hoskin, Sally Ross, Judy Kumeroa, Te Ahu Teki

Wellington Community Fund: Ming-Chun Wu, Allan Frost, Maia Te Hira

West Coast Community Trust: Jason Blair, Kirsten Sandri, Hamiria Ngaamo

Rātā Foundation: Alex Margaritis, Katie Foote, Peter Weir

Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury: Leandra Fitzgibbon, Grant Paterson, Charlotte Sherratt, Andy Grant, Andrew Hurst, Ryan Brosnahan

Otago Community Trust: Andrew Kilsby, Toni Talijancich

Community Trust South: Melanie Montgomery, Garry Hopcroft, Megan Templeton.