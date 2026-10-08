Kōtiro mai, Kuia mai: Rangatahi shaping Māori Women’s Welfare League’s future

The Māori Women’s Welfare League celebrates its 75th anniversary at its national conference in Tāmaki Makaurau, October 2026.

As the Māori Women’s Welfare League celebrates 75 years of advocacy, a new generation of wāhine is stepping into leadership to shape its future.

Ngā Puāwai Kotahi Tātou, the League’s official youth membership division, is creating a pathway for rangatahi aged 18 to 30 to participate in its governance and decision-making.

The development comes as members gather in Tāmaki Makaurau from 7 to 11 October for the League’s anniversary national conference, under the theme Whakamaua te Aho Matua - Weaving the Past, Present and Future.

Youth representative Graeson Papuni-McLellan says succession planning is essential to ensuring the organisation, established in 1951, continues its legacy of advocating for wāhine Māori, tamariki and whānau.

“It’s bridging that gap between kōtiro and kuia, and ultimately we feel the responsibility for the League to thrive for another 75 years and beyond,” Papuni-McLellan said.

National President Dr Hope Tupara says older generations have a responsibility to nurture young wāhine as they step into leadership.

“Ki tērā whakataukī, ka pū te ruha, ka hao te rangatahi ... kia taea ai e ngā pakeke te poipoi i ngā kōhine, i ngā kōtiro, ki te tū, kia mōhio ai rātou kei a mātou hei korowai mā rātou,” hei tāna.

Māori Women's Welfare League Hope Tupara in front of the 21 predecessors. Photo: MWWL/Tia Takarangi)

For Shelby Cooper Baker, of Kura o Te Rangiāniwaniwa, the League’s history holds a personal connection through her kuia, Dame Whina Cooper, whose footsteps she hopes to follow.

“Āe, nā te mea i roto taku karanga ko taku kuia a Whina Cooper, nō reira, he hiahia au ki te whai i ōna tapuwae,” e ai kī ia.

Fellow rangatahi Haylo Bellass welcomes the creation of a dedicated youth division, drawing on the saying that the young people of today are the leaders of tomorrow.

Papuni-McLellan says the next generation can also draw inspiration from Māori women who have made their mark in politics.

“We have some great leaders to look up to in politics. I love the way that they are fiercely themselves, unapologetically as Māori, and what a great example for our future reanga,” she said.

For Papuni-McLellan, joining the League’s leadership is an honour she never imagined growing up within the organisation.

“I feel like I am not stepping into their shoes, but I feel a great honour ... to have my name sit alongside theirs.”