‘A kauri has fallen’: Tributes pour in for Cheryl Waaka

Tributes are flowing for two-time Rugby World Cup winner Cheryl Waaka as the former Black Fern is returned to her marae in Tāheke, Hokianga.

Waaka, who died aged 56 following a battle with bowel cancer, is being remembered as a trailblazer whose impact extended well beyond the rugby field.

Northland Kauri and Kaikohe captain Hikitia Wikaira has also paid tribute to Waaka, acknowledging the influence she had on the generations of Northland women who followed.

Photo of players of Northland Kauri with Cheryl Waaka. Photo: Supplied

“She’s just given so much to our game, to our people here in the North; she was like the first idol that I ever had in rugby. She was really present in our community; she was in all the kura, she was at every rugby game, so personally she’s done so much for me,” she said

Wikaira describes a humility that she saw in Cheryl - something she says she will remember.

“I know Cheryl, she wasn’t one to talk of her achievements and what she achieved over her life, but she gave so much, and she exceeded in her lifetime here with us, and so, I’m sure she will be remembered for years to come for all that she gave”

Northland Rugby has described Waaka as a “trailblazer” and “wāhine toa”, recognising her contribution to growing women’s rugby across Te Tai Tokerau.

“As Northland Rugby’s Women’s Rugby Lead, Cheryl dedicated herself to growing the girls’ and women’s game across Te Tai Tokerau.”

“From grassroots clubs to representative pathways, she worked tirelessly to create opportunities, build confidence and ensure the next generation of female rugby players had a place to belong and a pathway to succeed.”

Waaka was named a Northland Legend of Sport in 2025 and was included in Northland Rugby’s Women’s Team of the Century.

Her legacy is particularly evident in the growth of women’s rugby in Northland, where she worked to support young players and create pathways into the sport.

As her tūpāpaku returns home to Tāheke, the tributes reflect a career devoted to others.

Waaka helped open the door for the next generation — and the women taking the field today are among those carrying her legacy forward.