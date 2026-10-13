Forestry, failing roads and suicide prevention dominate Ikaroa-Rāwhiti debate

It was a fitting start to the evening as the crowd rose to sing Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, encouraged by Taioro News’ Matai Smith, while all three candidates joined in with the actions.

But the mood soon turned to the challenges facing whānau across Ikaroa-Rāwhiti as the candidates went head-to-head in Whakaata Māori’s electorate debate.

Incumbent Labour MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel entered as the preferred candidate in Whakaata Māori’s electorate poll, a result she believes reflects the promises she has delivered.

“That is, that they would see me and hear their voices in the House, and I’ve done that.”

She held a 21-percentage-point lead over Te Pāti Māori’s Haley Maxwell, while Greens candidate Heather Te Au Skipworth, polling at 15 per cent, challenged the survey’s methodology, arguing 500 respondents could not represent more than 40,000 voters.

Forestry slash: Protecting jobs and whenua

Forestry remains one of the most pressing issues for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, where the damage caused by slash sits alongside the need to protect jobs.

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed prioritised reducing slash and erosion or protecting employment, with twice as many favouring slash reduction.

Te Pāti Māori’s Haley Maxwell pointed to the damage still visible along the coastline of Tūranganui-ā-Kiwa.

“You just have to come for a walk along the beach in Tūranganui-ā-Kiwa to see the amount of slash that’s on our beaches.”

For Tangaere-Manuel, forestry is more than an economic issue. It’s an emotional one. She acknowledged the challenge of transitioning whenua while protecting the livelihoods of whānau who depend on forestry.

“We’ve got to find the balance of transitioning our whenua, bearing in mind that for a lot of our whānau, that’s the only economic income they can make.”

Te Au Skipworth agreed both could be achieved but argued communities first needed to take responsibility for the damage.

“This is a result of poorly managed commercial slash. Our whānau need to know the difference between looking after ourselves now or having a future for our mokopuna that we may not get to see.”

State Highway 35 and failing infrastructure

The state of the region’s roads also came under scrutiny, with candidates challenged over infrastructure investment and the cost of living in isolated communities.

“Our whānau can barely afford to fly anywhere,” Maxwell said.

Te Au Skipworth, a Hastings District councillor, criticised the Government’s Roads of National Significance programme, questioning why State Highway 35 had not received the same priority.

“We’ve got a highway here stretched, not even a kilometre, that’s become important, so people have two minutes less in traffic while our people are starving, need jobs and want their power bills lowered.”

Her comments drew applause, one of four rounds she received during the evening, more than either opponent.

Asked what she would guarantee to fix first if re-elected, Tangaere-Manuel offered a familiar East Coast response.

“I mean, the Naati in me wants to say State Highway 35.”

But she acknowledged the wider challenges, from broken infrastructure in the Hutt Valley and Wairarapa to hospitals and schools needing investment.

Suicide prevention: A personal challenge

The tone of the debate shifted when suicide prevention advocate Zack Makoare challenged the candidates on how they would support struggling communities and be held accountable for their promises.

Makoare, director of Te Taitimu Trust and recipient of the inaugural National LifeKeepers Supreme Award as part of the 2017 C.A.R.E. Heroes Awards wanted answers.

“What sort of help are you going to give our people across the country? And how do I keep you people accountable for what you say you’re going to do?”

Te Au Skipworth called for communities to examine how people treat one another.

Tangaere-Manuel drew on her experience working with Te Ngaru Learning Systems, acknowledging the complexity of suicide prevention.

“There’s no straight answer. A lot of it’s displacement. A lot of it’s helplessness, so that’s why we have to give people the opportunity to get ahead so they don’t feel helpless.”

For Maxwell, the question was deeply personal.

“It really hits home for me, having children who have lost a Dad to suicide…myself.”

She spoke about her children’s eight-year struggle to find support through their grief and pointed to Te Pāti Māori’s proposed $500 million fund for Māori-led mental health programmes.

It was a reminder that beyond the political promises, whānau across Ikaroa-Rāwhiti are looking for answers, and action.