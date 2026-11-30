'Yorro Yorro: Original Creation and Renewal of Nature' by David Mowaljarlai Jutta Malnic is one of the Magabala Books titles allegedly used by Meta to train its AI model. Photo: NITV

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Creative communities have been pushing back against copyright infringement by artificial intelligence giants, but for First Nations artists in Australia, this is not something new.

According to Dr Lilly Brown, the CEO of Magabala Books, the Aboriginal publishing house has recently had 37 of its titles scraped by Meta.

“One of our creators who had their story, one of their books, scraped by Meta talked about it as ‘double colonisation’,” the Gumbaynggirr woman said.

“This is something First Nations people have been dealing with for a really long time, and AI is just the next iteration of that.”

Dr Brown said the Magabala titles were used without the authors’ knowledge to train AI models, perpetuating the emotional, social and economic harm of colonisation.

NITV has contacted Meta for comment.

Magabala Books was founded in the 1980s to respond to non-Aboriginal people taking First Nations stories and knowledge without permission, attribution or payment, but as history repeats, Dr Brown says the publisher has no power to stop it.

“To seek justice means that there needs to be laws in place that we can use as levers or fighting sticks to hold these companies accountable.

“We don’t currently have that in place.”

Dr Lily Brown supports the push for new Indigenous Culture and Intellectual Property laws. Credit: Supplied

Legislation is being developed

The government has promised to legislate a national framework to regulate AI next year, as creative communities campaign to ensure copyright laws are not weakened.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said using creatives’ work without permission amounts to “theft” but hasn’t said how the government will protect their rights.

Last Tuesday, a Senate inquiry released a report with 46 recommendations that will help shape the new legislation, including possible reform to existing copyright laws.

The report recommends Australian creatives be paid when their work is used for commercial gain, calls for transparency on how content is harvested and used to train AI models, and proposes new penalties to punish companies if they breach the law.

However, it will be months before creatives have clarity on what the laws might look like, and concerns continue around whether smaller creators could be short-changed.

Freedom of information documents show the government has been considering an opt-out model that puts the onus on artists to prevent firms exploiting their work.

Dr Brown said responsibility should rest with the multi-trillion-dollar tech companies, not under-resourced First Nations organisations, which already face accessibility issues.

“Some of our creators, English is not their first language – it might be their third, fourth, fifth language – and even internet access can be more difficult,” she said.

The Executive Director of the Australian Writers’ Guild, Claire Pullen, said: “It is encouraging to see the concerns of First Nations creators highlighted in the Senate report, but worth noting that these concerns aren’t new, and pre-date the unprecedented theft of creative works by foreign tech companies”.

“It’s our hope that government will use these recommendations to finalise robust protections for Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property.’

No timeline for Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property laws

Alongside the broader copyright questions, the government has been consulting on development of specialised Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property (ICIP) laws.

Dr Brown said an opt-out model could undermine these laws before they even begin.

“ICIP requires free, prior and informed consent,” she said.

The principles stem from the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and cover the cultural heritage, expressions, and knowledges of First Nations peoples.

While some ICIP is physical, like a painting or cultural object, it can also include cultural stories, performances and information about Country, kinship or sacred sites.

The First Nations Digital Inclusion Advisory Group, which advises the government, told the Senate inquiry Indigenous control and access is already being eroded by AI.

“This is compounded by the lack of clear protection within existing copyright laws for Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property,” it said.

Nā Tee Mitchell nō NITV