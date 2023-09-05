Wairoa’s $10.3m lotto prize claimed

Wairoa’s huge $10.3m lotto prize has been claimed.

Residents of the Hawke’s Bay town have had their fingers crossed the lucky winner is a local.

“We’re all wishing it was going to be a local from Wairoa - that’s all we wish for,” Michele Lynch, the store lotto manager at New World Wairoa, which sold Saturday’s winning powerball ticket, told the NZ Herald.

“I’m so excited - even if it’s not me who has won. For my town, it’s a big thing.”

While Lotto NZ has confirmed a ticketholder has come forward to claim the biggest lotto win in the town’s history, they have so far remained tight-lipped whether the winner is a Wairoa local.

They simply said the $10.3m prize was claimed by a couple on Monday afternoon who are looking forward to helping their family, a Stuff report said.

The previous biggest lotto win in Wairoa was a $650,000 Lotto first division prize in December 2001.