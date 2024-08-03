Kaipara council poised to become first to can Māori ward

Kaipara District Council could become the first council in New Zealand to can its Māori ward under newly passed government legislation.

The council is expected to “disestablish” its first-term Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward at a short-notice extraordinary meeting in Mangawhai on Wednesday.

This means the ward set up in October 2022 will be gone before the next local elections in October 2025.

Should Kaipara District Council (KDC) vote to get rid of the ward on Wednesday, it will become the first council in New Zealand to do so following the Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Act becoming law this week.

Mayor Craig Jepson called the extraordinary meeting in a 1 August letter to KDC chief executive Jason Marris, 24 hours after the government’s new Māori ward law kicked in.

The extraordinary meeting’s purpose would be to “consider and decide whether to disestablish or retain Māori wards”, Jepson’s letter said.

Jepson would not predict the meeting decision but said he would be voting to remove the ward.

The new law allows councils to get rid of their Māori wards before the next local elections - without a poll of their voters - or keep them but have to poll their voters.

Jepson has consistently said he wants to get rid of the council’s Māori ward - but acknowledged that this decision will be up to his full council.

Kaipara District Council at its first meeting after the October 2022 local elections. Photo / Susan Botting / Local Democracy Reporting

Councils have until September 6 to decide whether to can or keep their Māori wards for the next local elections.

Councils getting rid of their Māori wards must hold a mini representation review of how their political representation will look at the next local elections.

Electoral officer Dale Ofsoske is already scheduled to address the council following the extraordinary meeting, dependent on its Māori ward decision.

The initial proposal for how KDC’s post-Māori ward political representation will be made up - including the number of councillors and wards structure - must be sorted by 13 September.

Kaipara District Council (KDC) Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward councillor Pera Paniora predicted a majority council vote supporting the mayor’s position on Wednesday.

Paniora (Te Roroa, Te Kuihi, Te Uri o Hau) said she felt pōuri (sad) the mayor could not see the value te iwi Māori brought.

“Our people share the same vision of prosperity,” she said.

“Our tūpuna Tiopira and Te Rore donated land for [Dargaville’s] roads, Parore for the hospital, the church, the water plant that feeds the town, the racecourse, Kai Iwi lakes - the list goes on.

“The council has not spoken to our people, our marae, our iwi or our hapū. It hasn’t even spoken to the community on whether or not they want to keep it. How is that democratic?” Paniora said.

Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward councillor Pera Paniora and Mayor Craig Brown. Photo / Susan Botting, LDR

Jepson said he respected Māori but did not believe in Māori wards.

It was his job as mayor to treat everyone equally.

Before he became mayor, Jepson spearheaded Kaipara Democracy Northland’s calls for KDC to hold a binding poll on its decision to set up the Māori ward at the October 2022 local elections, without asking its voters.

Jepson presented the poll call petition to KDC in early 2021. The petition had 8.8 percent of registered electors - significantly higher than the required 5 percent. It was voided when the previous government changed the law around Māori ward polling several months later.