Health NZ says cancer patients will get early access to Keytruda

Te Whatu Ora’s chief clinical officer Richard Sullivan says it will ensure a small group of cancer patients will get free early access to the drug Keytruda.

Keytruda will be funded to treat five cancers - head and neck, triple negative breast, colorectal, bladder and Hodgkin lymphoma.

Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD), has been working on an early access scheme whereby eligible patients can be referred by oncologists and receive the medication for free.

Te Whatu Ora, however, decided it would wait for the ‘miracle drug’ to be funded by Pharmac on October 1.

This meant patients would be given less-effective drugs, which would make them ineligible to receive Keytruda in October.

Yesterday, Te Ao Māori News asked Te Whatu Ora for a response to the comments of ‘cruel’ decision making made by Labour and Patient Voice Aotearoa chair Malcolm Mulholland.

In particular we asked for a media response to the 20 to 30 patients that would be blocked from receiving the drug.

Richard Sullivan told Te Ao Māori News, “We are seeking further advice on this matter and have nothing more to add at this point.”

Now, Health New Zealand clinicians have provided advice and Sullivan confirms Whatu Ora is able to manage a small group of concerned cancer patients who can receive free early access ahead of Pharmac’s funding in October.

Some 20 to 30 patients are likely to access the drug later this month.

Te Whatu Ora estimates at least 300 patients will be eligible in October, including the early group of 20 to 30.

The implementation includes the special authority which defines medicine eligibility. And Te Whatu Ora is building the workforce and putting in place infrastructure such as infusion capacity to accommodate this additional need in the public system.

Sullivan said clinical leaders in public and private healthcare were working together to ensure the safe transfer of patients receiving Keytruda privately.

This implementation supports the National Health Target for Faster Cancer Treatment, which aims to have 90% of patients receiving treatment within 31 days after the decision.