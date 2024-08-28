Rawiri Waititi urges halt to sewerage works at Rotokākahi - and mana whenua seek support

Mana whenua are calling out for support from the public and Local MP Rawiri Waititi has urged the Rotorua Lakes Council to stop the sewerage piping works at Rotokākahi immediately.

The $29 million Tarawera Sewerage Scheme pipes will be laid parallel to a section of the lake.

The area, where Fulton Hogan has begun work, is under the close watch of $3000 council cameras.

Mana whenua and others are protesting over what they say are the risks of environmental damage and desecration of their culturally signicant wāhi tapu where some 120 tipuna perished in the Mount Tarawera eruption of 1886.

“We are aware Fulton Hogan had commenced work without having an iwi liaison and waka kotahi observer onsite,” Te Whatanui Leka Skipwith of Tūhourangi said.

“They have broken the law and illegally continued with the commencement of this destructive work to the environment and whenua.”

Skipwith describes what as happening as “Te Arawa’s Ihumātao, Te Arawa’s Bastion Point”, and urges people to join mana whenua in support to stand in peaceful resistance.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Waititi is the MP for Waiariki, which includes Rotorua, and said he stood in solidarity with the ‘protectors’ of Lake Rotokākahi and supported their efforts to protect their whenua.

“Mana whenua have been urging Rotorua Lakes Council to stop works and look at alternative plans to protect the taiao, as well as the wāhi tapu at Lake Rotokākahi. The council needs to listen,” Waititi said.

“Lake Rotokākahi is a wāhi tapu for mana whenua and is the resting place of many of their tīpuna killed in theMount Tarawera eruption of 1886.”

Waititi said mana whenua were not only concerned about the desecration of their wāhi tapu by the sewage scheme but also the environmental damage to the roto and the impacts on surrounding ecosystems that were at risk.

“This act by the council is a clear breach of article two of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, which guarantees Māori the undisturbed possession of their full and exclusive rights to their estates, domains, lands, forests, moana and taonga for as long as they wish to retain them.”

“The demands from mana whenua are clear: Immediately stop works, adopt alternative routes, and for the government to step in and support Rotorua Lakes Council with alternative plans.”

Waititi said he supported mana whenua who were on the ‘frontline’ with the focus of protecting their wāhi tapu and preserving their taiao for future generations. He said he supported them until the council met those demands.

“We, as tangata whenua, must be the kaitiaki our tīpuna entrusted us to be, and make the decisions our mokopuna deserve to inherit.”

Waititi has written to all Rotorua Lakes councillors, the prime minister, the minister of local government and the minister of infrastructure over the matter.