Homicide investigation underway at Mt Eden Corrections Facility

A homicide investigation has been launched after an inmate was found dead in his cell at Mount Eden Corrections Facility around 10 o’clock this morning.

Police responded to the scene shortly after the body was discovered.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said the man’s death is being treated as suspicious.

“What I can say at this stage is that the man has been found with numerous injuries.

“Our investigation is still in its infancy and a post-mortem examination will likely take place tomorrow.”

Police are speaking to a man in connection with the death.

“There is still a lot of work for investigators, and we will be working with Corrections as part of the investigation into what has led to the man’s death.”

Baldwin confirmed police have contacted the man’s next of kin.

“We are advising them of what has occurred, and ensuring there is support available to them.

“Our thoughts are with them after receiving this news,” he said.