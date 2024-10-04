Another person found dead at Mt Eden prison, a week after the first one

A second person has died at Mt Eden Prison, with the body discovered on Thursday morning.

Mt Eden Corrections Facility acting general manager Dion Paki said the death wasn’t being treated as suspicious.

“Our staff made every effort to save him. However they were sadly unable to revive him.

“While investigations are underway, there is no indication that his death is suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted. Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support, including access to chaplains and cultural support where requested,” Paki said.

Just a week before another inmate, 39-year-old Andrew Chan Chui, was found dead in his cell with numerous injuries. Police have laid murder charges againstna 23-year-old man for Chan Chui’s death.

There will be a candlelight vigil outside the jail tomorrow, October 5, at 7:30pm, with the Chan Chui whānau.