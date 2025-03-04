default-output-block.skip-main
Politics | School lunches

‘I think he hasn’t read the room' - Peeni Henare on Luxon’s Marmite sandwich comment

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 • ByTini MolyneuxTe Ao Māori News
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has faced criticism over his comments made around school lunches.

Labour MP Peeni Henare has called the Prime Minister disconnected after Christopher Luxon repeatedly suggested that parents unhappy with school meals should “make a marmite sandwich and put an apple in a bag.”

“That continues to show our Prime Minister’s disconnect with people. I think he hasn’t read the room,” Henare said.

“I grew up on a marmite sandwich and an apple. But it wasn’t just a marmite sandwich and an apple; we had other things; we had communities that cared about us; we had fruit trees as we walked to school, [and] we had a whole heap of other things that currently aren’t allowed in our communities.”

He added that the well-being and prosperity of the tamariki were beneficial for the country.

“Me whakatikahia i te tuatahi, ko te aronga matua me uru pū atu ki ō tātou tamariki—ko te oranga, ko tō rātou ake oranga he mea pai mō te motu."

When asked to describe the kai in one word, the minister chose “disgusting.”

Kua whakatikaina e te Pirimia ngā kōrero

Me te aha, kua whakatika te Pirimia i wana kōrero.

“It’s not ideal that the states in the business of providing school lunches; it would be ideal if every parent did provide a lunch for their kid, but it’s actually really important for me that we do have school lunches available cause we don’t want kids hungry and not learning from school. ”

I kīia hoki e ia, he whakapono nui tōna, ka whakatika i te minita tuarua o te mātauranga, i a David Seymour, ngā anipā kua puta i ētahi o ngā kura me ngā mātua.

“I’ve gone through the details with him; he’s detailed what some of the challenges are, and the other important thing is, he’s accountable of fixing it, and he will.”

I hua ake tēnei take i ngā raruraru maha kua puta i te hōtaka hōu a Seymour, tae atu rā me te kitenga o te kirihou i rewa ki ētahi o ngā kai.

I mana i a Seymour te kōrero, he whakatewhatewhanga kua tīmataria, me tana tohutohu nui, me kaua e kite anō i tēnei tūāhuatanga.

Tags:
school lunches

Related Articles