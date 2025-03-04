‘I think he hasn’t read the room' - Peeni Henare on Luxon’s Marmite sandwich comment

Labour MP Peeni Henare has called the Prime Minister disconnected after Christopher Luxon repeatedly suggested that parents unhappy with school meals should “make a marmite sandwich and put an apple in a bag.”

“That continues to show our Prime Minister’s disconnect with people. I think he hasn’t read the room,” Henare said.

“I grew up on a marmite sandwich and an apple. But it wasn’t just a marmite sandwich and an apple; we had other things; we had communities that cared about us; we had fruit trees as we walked to school, [and] we had a whole heap of other things that currently aren’t allowed in our communities.”

He added that the well-being and prosperity of the tamariki were beneficial for the country.

“Me whakatikahia i te tuatahi, ko te aronga matua me uru pū atu ki ō tātou tamariki—ko te oranga, ko tō rātou ake oranga he mea pai mō te motu."

When asked to describe the kai in one word, the minister chose “disgusting.”

Kua whakatikaina e te Pirimia ngā kōrero

Me te aha, kua whakatika te Pirimia i wana kōrero.

“It’s not ideal that the states in the business of providing school lunches; it would be ideal if every parent did provide a lunch for their kid, but it’s actually really important for me that we do have school lunches available cause we don’t want kids hungry and not learning from school. ”

I kīia hoki e ia, he whakapono nui tōna, ka whakatika i te minita tuarua o te mātauranga, i a David Seymour, ngā anipā kua puta i ētahi o ngā kura me ngā mātua.

“I’ve gone through the details with him; he’s detailed what some of the challenges are, and the other important thing is, he’s accountable of fixing it, and he will.”

I hua ake tēnei take i ngā raruraru maha kua puta i te hōtaka hōu a Seymour, tae atu rā me te kitenga o te kirihou i rewa ki ētahi o ngā kai.

I mana i a Seymour te kōrero, he whakatewhatewhanga kua tīmataria, me tana tohutohu nui, me kaua e kite anō i tēnei tūāhuatanga.