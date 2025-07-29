Te Maeva Nui 2025: a celebration of independence and a homecoming for those living abroad

Mike Moka returns to Rarotonga to perform for his Cook Island side of Mangaia at Te Maeva Nui. Photo: Supplied

Rarotonga is hosting thousands of Cook Islanders from across the region and the world this week, as the nation celebrates 60 years since the establishment of its Constitution.

The annual Te Maeva Nui festival is a key part of the celebrations.

Known as the Cook Islands’ largest cultural event, the festival brings together performers from across Rarotonga and the outer islands for a week of traditional song, dance, and costume.

One of those performers is Mike Moka.

Moka is no stranger to the competitive performing arts scene. A longtime performer with Auckland’s renowned haka team, Te Waka Huia, he swapped out his piupiu for traditional Cook Islands kākahu as he took the stage for the first time in Rarotonga for Te Maeva Nui.

He says his performance is about strengthening his ties to the island paradise. He adds that their performance wouldn’t be possible without the knowledge and expertise of the mamas and papas, and cultural leaders.

Te Maeva Nui - Mangaia performers 2025. Photo: Supplied

“I tū au ki te papa tū waewae mo aku Tamariki, engari i whakanuia i aku tūpuna ki tēnei taha” he said

Mike took on a leadership role in this year’s performance for his home island, Mangaia. He led an item at the request of Mangaia Ariki, Numangatini Ariki.

Michael represents many Māori who have whakapapa links to the Cook Islands. Despite his being used to competitive performing arts, he says there were more similarities than differences

“As Koro Ngāpo Wehi would always say, ko te tikanga te tuatahi, ko te kapa haka te tuarua, and that is so apparent here. They’ll be late to practice, but they’ll never be late for church.”

“You know we’ve got some items that we’re trying to practice coz its the first time that we’ve met and they’re like, no, karakia [first]”

Cultural dance and celebration have been used to mark the Cook Islands becoming a self-governing nation in free association with New Zealand. The Constitution Act, which came into effect on August 4 of that year, established the country’s political framework and recognised the right of Cook Islanders to manage their affairs.

Photo: Supplied

This year’s celebrations have drawn Cook Islanders living in Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand, and beyond. Many have returned home to reconnect with whānau and take part in the cultural and political commemorations.

Alongside performances, the week includes official ceremonies, church services, and exhibitions highlighting the Cook Islands’ journey over the past six decades.

The 60th anniversary is being seen as a moment to reflect on the progress made since 1965, while also acknowledging the importance of language, identity and connection across generations.