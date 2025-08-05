Katelyn Vaha’akolo on what it means to be Māori in rugby

The Black Ferns are preparing for the upcoming World Cup in England, kicking off later this month. After winning the last World Cup against England by a thin margin, this exciting squad is looking to continue that success in a tournament that has already sold over 300,000 tickets - doubling the sales from the New Zealand-hosted World Cup.

For the 2023 World Breakthrough Player of the Year, Katelyn Vaha’akolo, being in a squad with so many confident Māori women is something truly special.

“I love it, and I think it’s necessary.

“If you’re Māori, you should try and kōrero as much as you can. And the fact that they have such high profiles and they’re doing that - like Portia, who didn’t even grow up speaking Māori, it’s inspiring. It just makes me want to keep going.”

Vaha’akolo started her international career in rugby league, playing for the Kiwi Ferns, before switching to rugby union in 2023.

She shared with Te Ao with Moana that within the team environment, te reo Māori is actively encouraged.

“We have this thing every Monday in camp where we can only speak Māori to each other. It’s Monday today - and we’ve been doing it.”

The star winger attended Te Wānanga Takiura in 2020, a decision she describes as life-changing and one that breathed new confidence into her identity as Māori.

“Takiura gave me a whole different perspective on the world, especially spiritually and culturally.

“I really grew my confidence in that environment. I love being Māori, I love being tangata whenua, and I’m so proud to be Polynesian. Not just Māori but Tongan as well,” she told Te Ao with Moana.

Vaha’akolo also wears her pride on her skin - her body decorated with expressions of herself and tā moko. But there is one tattoo on her hand with the words 'Land Back’ that recently received backlash on social media, prompting her to clarify what it means to her.

A tattoo on Vaha'akolo hand with the words Land Back recently received backlash on social media. Photo: Te Ao with Moana.

“Land Back is a term where you’re standing up for Indigenous people who’ve had their land stolen. It basically means give the land back.

“I never even said anything about it in interviews or media, but because it’s on my hand, and I do the haka, it gets seen. I love that it’s offended people. I love that it’s started a conversation that’s uncomfortable, but necessary.”

“I might be a Black Fern, I might be an athlete, but first and foremost, I’m Māori. I’m a Polynesian woman. That matters more to me than playing rugby,” she explained.

The rugby star acknowledged that not everyone understands where she’s coming from but said, “it’s hard for people to relate to something they haven’t experienced. But it’s just not good enough. I want better for Māori, my whānau, my iwi - and it’s important we keep talking about it.”

Identity and being confident in your own skin are important to Vaha’akolo. A major highlight of her Black Ferns career so far has been standing front and centre during the haka.

“It hypes me up, but it also settles my wairua.

“That’s probably my proudest thing as a Black Fern - it’s not scoring tries or wearing the jersey. It’s doing the haka and representing our culture, and so many others that have been oppressed.”

Watch Te Ao with Moana at 8pm Monday on Whakaata Māori or Māori+.