Rising leaders: Indigenous students take charge of their future at NSW leadership event

First Nations students from across NSW came together at Western Sydney University’s Bankstown campus for the 2025 Wingara Student Leadership Event. Photo: NITV.

This article was first published on NITV.

More than 90 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from across New South Wales gathered in Bankstown on Monday for a unique event focused on culture, leadership, and future pathways.

The AISNSW Wingara Student Leadership Event, held in partnership with Western Sydney University, brings together Year 9 to 11 students and 40 school staff.

The gathering has been gifted the Dharug name Dhurali Warunggad - meaning growing leaders - reflecting the event’s goal of empowering students through culture and identity.

The program also includes mentoring with current Western Sydney University students, offering insight into university life and post-school pathways.

Students rotated through trade stalls and workshops before coming together for an evening celebration.

Highlights include a GWS Giants Connection Session, cultural workshops, and the chance to connect with community organisations supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people in their next steps after school.

Rosalyn Thomas, a Dunghutti woman and Senior Aboriginal Education Consultant at AISNSW, said the event is about placing culture at the centre of leadership and education.

“Today is really focusing on how we can support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from independent schools across New South Wales to connect, to form deeper relationships across schools, as well as elevate cultural knowledge through a leadership lens,” she said.

Dunghutti educator Rosalyn Thomas (left) says the event empowers students by placing culture at the centre of leadership and learning. Photo: NITV

Creating cultural safety in schools has a direct impact on student outcomes.

“We’re making really great movement in schools to shift the dialogue to be about how culture can be present within schools, allowing students to feel that sense of belonging - that they can see themselves in the classroom, and see themselves on education pathways through Year 12 and beyond.”

For students like Millie Sutcliffe, a young Gamilaroi woman from Dubbo who boards at Pymble Ladies’ College, the day is both inspiring and affirming.

“No matter where you’re from, we’ve got to keep our culture strong,” she said.

Gamilaroi student Millie Sutcliffe (left) from Dubbo says the leadership event inspired her to pursue a career in law. Photo: NITV

“We have such a rich history, and even if we’re living away from home, we always need to be proud of who we are and where we come from.”

Millie said the sessions opened her eyes to possible pathways after school.

“I’m studying legal studies at school, and today made me think seriously about doing law after school.

“I want to have a voice in youth justice - especially for Indigenous youth - because so many of our young people are affected by intergenerational trauma.”

Emma Walker, an Aboriginal education mentor at St Andrew’s Cathedral School, said she has already seen the benefits of the program for her students.

“Last year I came with four students from Year 10 and Year 11, and those kids are about to graduate this year.

“One of the activities was designing what a culturally safe school would look like. They took that knowledge back and started having real conversations with school leaders, including our Head of School, which has fed into our Reconciliation Action Plan over the last 12 months,” she said.

She said combining culture with career pathways is vital for Aboriginal students.

“It’s the way forward - being true to yourself through your culture while also looking at your aspirations.

“I wasn’t necessarily offered that opportunity in high school, but for these kids, it’s a way to live out their dreams into the future.”

Walker added that the day is also about building connections that last beyond school.

“This event is a really great way for independent schools to come together - for kids, staff, and teachers. The friendships and networks built here can carry into university or the workforce in years to come.”

By Bronte Charles of NITV.