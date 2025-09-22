Dates Confirmed for Te Matatini 2027

The dates are now set for the next Te Matatini, with the premier kapa haka festival from 22 to 27 February 2027.

The announcement confirms Waikato-Tainui will co-host alongside Te Matatini and Te Whare Haka o Tainui Waka, with the main venue at Hopuhopu.

Te Arataura o Waikato Chair Tukoroirangi Morgan says securing the dates is a milestone for the region sa, saying Te Matatini will be a chance for his people to bring a distinctly Tainui waka flavour to the event.

“With 64 marae and multiple accommodation facilities nearby, we are well equipped to cater for the motu in 2027,” says Morgan.

Te Matatini Heamana Tā Herewini Parata says the confirmed schedule allows preparations to shift into the next phase.

“Te Matatini is the pinnacle of kapa haka excellence and a celebration of our people, language, and customs. Together with Tainui, we look forward to delivering a memorable festival in 2027,” says Parata.

Exponential growth

This year’s festival, held in Taranaki, was the largest ever in the festival’s history.

Te Matatini o te Kāhui Maunga hosted 55 teams, with every nook and cranny of the region used to not only host teams and supporters, but also the expected groundswell of spectators who descended on the region.

Ngāti Rangiwewehi in the finals. Photo: Te Matatini Enterprises.

Over five days of competition, approximately 70,000 people attended Te Matatini. It also had tens of millions of views online, across multiple platforms.

Countdown Begins

Te Whare Haka o Tainui Chair Haani Huata-Allen says the confirmation of dates has sparked anticipation among the kapa.

“Our people have been preparing for this moment for a number of years, and we are primed and ready to go,” says Huata-Allen.

Regional competitions begin in 2026 to decide which groups will take the stage in Kirikiriroa.

The confirmation of dates marks the start of the official countdown to Te Matatini 2027.

More to come.