Out-of-control wildfire spreads across Tongariro

The fire was first reported at around 3:15 pm on Saturday and has since spread across the Central Plateau of Tongariro National Park.

Within three hours, it had covered 50 hectares, expanding to 400 hectares by 10 pm Saturday, and 1,100 hectares by Sunday morning.

The fire was initially burning toward Mount Ngāuruhoe, but a wind shift around midnight pushed it north, toward State Highway 46.

Te Ao Māori News have contacted Che Wilson, CEO of Ngāti Rangi who are one of two iwi belonging to the Tongariro National Park region, but are still awaiting a response.

Manawatū–Whanganui Fire and Emergency joined local fire brigades on Sunday morning to assist in containing the blaze.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) are working with Police, Iwi, and the Department of Conservation to ensure public safety.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and a specialist investigator from Wellington has been deployed to assist police.

The fire is burning in difficult, undulating terrain, which is obstructing firefighting access.

Weather forecasts predict rain on Monday and Tuesday, which may help suppress the fire; however, authorities remain concerned about strong winds.

The public is urged to stay away from the area. Self-evacuations are encouraged for those who feel vulnerable or unsafe.

Residents north of the fire are advised to move toward Tūrangi, while those south should head toward National Park Village. Anyone expected in the area of the Tongariro Crossing or SH47 who cannot be contacted should notify police.

So far, there have been no reported injuries or structural damage.