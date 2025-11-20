Te Pāti Māori faces scrutiny over expulsion vote as the North prepares to meet

Expelled from Te Pāti Māori last week and now sitting as an Independent, Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi says the party’s decision was “unethical and unconstitutional,” and is challenging the legitimacy of the expulsion process ahead of a major hui with her electorate on Sunday.

Kapa-Kingi says the 9 November vote did not follow Te Pāti Māori’s constitutional processes, arguing the full National Council - the party’s highest governance body was not convened.

She says the vote was instead carried out by a reduced group of Regional Executive Chairs (Co-chairs) from the electorates, and members of the National Executive, including co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngārewa-Packer. Te Tai Tokerau was excluded entirely, and no other MPs, including Tākuta Ferris, Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi Clarke, or Oriini Kaipara, she says, were present.

Te Pāti Māori National Council - 9 Nov Expel Vote

How the vote normally works under Te Pāti Māori’s constitution

Under the party’s kawa, the National Council is the body responsible for major governance decisions. Its full composition normally includes:

One representative from each of the seven Māori electorates (either the MP or the Electorate Representative)

Regional Executives from each rohe (usually 2–4 members)

National Executive members, including the President, Vice Presidents, Co-leaders, Treasurer/Secretary, and General Manager

Combined, this structure can involve more than 30 people across the motu. However, Kapa-Kingi says this full decision-making body was not convened on 9 November.

Te Pāti Māori National Executive - Operating Arm

Why only ‘Chairs + National Executive’ voted on 9 November

Te Ao Māori News understands that during a previous full National Council hui, confidential documents, including a fact sheet, suspension minutes, and a vote record, were leaked publicly.

In response to those leaks, the National Council agreed to temporarily restrict participation in sensitive decision-making to Regional Executive Chairs (Co-Chairs) and National Executive members.

This change significantly reduced who was present for the 9 November expulsion vote and altered the party’s usual governance process.

Under Te Pāti Māori’s kawa, each electorate normally casts one collective vote, reached by consensus between its Regional Executive and its MP or Electorate Representative. Thus, MPs do not hold their own separate vote; they vote as part of their electorate team.

The restricted process meant the seven electorate teams were not fully represented, with Te Tai Tokerau being excluded entirely.

Kapa-Kingi says, “it just is not a valid and legitimate process… you bunch all of those things together, you get an unethical and unconstitutional outcome.”

Kapa-Kingi argues that major decisions should involve the entire National Council.

“The National Council must consist of all seven electorates and their teams. So when seven or eleven people are making a decision where thirty-four people or that kind of number are present, again, just confounds me and confounds many, many people, not just me.”

10 November Māori Electorates following Te Pāti Māori National Council Vote

Kapa-Kingi: “I never left.”

Kapa-Kingi insists she remains the MP for Te Tai Tokerau until voters decide otherwise, “I’ve stayed in my role because people voted me in. Until that changes and they vote me out, I’m still the MP of the Taitokerau.”

She says whānau understand what is happening and are expected to attend Sunday’s kanohi-ki-te-kanohi hui at Kohewhata Marae.

“Our people do know what’s going on, actually. I notice things come up in social media. Our people don’t know about that. They don’t care about that. That is completely false. Our people do know, and they want to know more,” says Kapa-Kingi.

Leadership: Decision stands, discussions ongoing

In parliament on Wednesday, Co-leader Debbie Ngārewa-Packer told media the expulsion was not a decision made by the co-leaders themselves, but by the electorates and the National Council.

“We’re getting caught back into questions that actually belong with the party. There is a process that’s gone down at the end of the day. It’s not the co-leaders that determine what’s decided. It’s the electorates and the National Council, and the decision they’ve made stands,” says Ngārewa-Packer.

Reluctant to talk further on the issue, Ngārewa-Packer says, “I understand that there is potentially a judicial process, and if that’s the case, then that needs to be respected, and we’ll see how that goes.”

Although Te Pāti Māori has stated publicly that the expulsions were based on breaches of the party’s kawa (constitution), it has not publicly confirmed which specific clauses were breached. The constitution’s definition of “bringing the Pāti into disrepute,” which includes misuse of media and is the only published clause that aligns with allegations referenced by party figures in recent weeks.

Asked about the upcoming Te Tai Tokerau hui, where the National Executive will meet with Te Tai Tokerau, Co-leader Rawiri Waititi says kōrero is continuing between the parties.

“At the end of the day, mā Te Tai Tokerau anō a Te Tai Tokerau e kōrero. Te Tai Tokerau are the mana in Te Tai Tokerau, and they will deal with things as they need to.”

Kohewhata hui seen as pivotal

Sunday’s hui at Kohewhata Marae, supported by Ngāpuhi leadership, including Dame Naida Glavish and Te Rūnanga o Ngāpuhi Chair Mane Tahere. It is expected to be the first major face-to-face kōrero since the expulsions of Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Tākuta Ferris. With the party’s AGM scheduled for 7 December, the outcome may help shape Te Pāti Māori’s next steps.

Former Te Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira on Wednesday also weighed in, calling for unity and urging the party to refocus on its people. In a lengthy public statement on social media, he outlined seven specific steps he believes the party must take to restore trust, including reinstating the two expelled MPs, bringing the caucus together, resolving internal disputes, and recommitting publicly to Māori.

There is also growing anticipation around Hauraki-Waikato MP Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, who also has whakapapa ties to Ngāpuhi, with last week her representative met with Kapa-Kingi. Maipi-Clarke has not yet commented publicly on the expulsions, and her eventual response is expected to be closely watched.