ACT deputy leader, Brooke van Velden not seeking re-election

ACT deputy leader and minister Brooke van Velden has announced she will not seek re-election at this year’s general election, saying she plans to step away from politics to explore opportunities in the private sector.

Van Velden, the youngest cabinet minister in New Zealand’s history, made the announcement at Parliament on this morning, flanked by ACT leader David Seymour and members of the party’s caucus.

The Tāmaki MP, who won the electorate in 2023, will remain in her ministerial portfolios of Internal Affairs and Workplace Relations and Safety until the election in November.

van Velden said her decision comes after nearly a decade in public service, including her work helping to secure the passage of the End of Life Choice Act and six years as ACT’s deputy leader.

“I have never wanted to be a career politician… while I believe there are so many more years I could serve my community, I wish to explore the private sector too,” she said.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve our country in Government and represent the people of Tāmaki… but I feel now is the right time for change.”

Van Velden said she wanted to make the announcement early to allow the party time to select a new candidate for the Tāmaki electorate ahead of the election campaign.

ACT leader David Seymour described the move as “bittersweet”, praising van Velden’s contribution to the party’s growth and influence in Government.

Seymour admitted he tried to talk her out of it a number of times.

ACT has confirmed there will be no by-election, with van Velden expected to serve out her term.

The party will select a new Tāmaki candidate in late April, while a new deputy leader is set to be confirmed at ACT’s annual general meeting in June.