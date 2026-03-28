Te Matatini: Te Kahu Ariki take top spot at Te Whenua Moemoeā Regionals

Te Hau Tawhiti perform their haka at the Te Whenua Moemoeā. 2026

Hundreds gathered at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday to watch top kapa haka from across Australia. — Hundreds gathered at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday to watch top kapa haka from across Australia.

The qualifying rōpū are;

Te Kahu Ariki Te Kapa Haka o Te Hau Tawhiti Te Whare Haka o Narama

Te Kahu Ariki and Te Whare Haka o Narama will make their Te Matatini debut in 2027.

The day opened with a welcome to country from local mana whenua, the Kombumerri people, setting the tone for the kaupapa by honouring the mana whenua.

Nine rōpū from across Australia competed for a place, delivering performances enjoyed by whānau in attendance.

Te Atawhai Pumanawhiti were first to the stage, opening with waiata that energised the crowd. The Victoria-based kapa say their kaupapa is to revitalise kawa and tikanga o Tainui.

Te Raranga Whānui, based in New South Wales, are no strangers to the competition. Their bracket spoke of their legacy, with group leader Laurie Sarich saying he was proud of their stand.

“I tū pakari rātou, tino whakahīhī ki o rātou mahi.”

Tokoiti kounga

Despite small numbers, Manawa Mai Tawhiti delivered a high-quality performance.

The Western Australia-based kapa, formed in 2010, featured 26 performers who impressed with tight harmonies and disciplined execution.

Kaitātaki wahine Taonga o Te Aroha Thoms says haka is central to maintaining identity while living in Australia.

Taonga o Te Aroha Thomson Lawrence. Kaitātaki Wahine, Manawa Mai Tawhiti

“Ko te ao haka te rongoā mo mātou te Māori e noho mokemoke ana mō te kāinga. He rerekē te whenua, he rerekē te taiao nō reira he uaua ki te whakawehewehe i tou ake ao Māori.”

Te Kapa Haka o Te Hau Tawhiti from Queensland also drew strong support from the crowd. Kaitātaki wahine Te Waikamihi Korohina Ormsby says the group achieved what they set out to do.

“I tutuki pai i tā mātou i hiahiatia ai. Ko ngā kaupapa i tōtō mai ki te whatarangi, i tino rongo i te wairua. Ināpō i āta wānangahia ngā kōrero.”

Te Waikamihi Korohina Ormsby at Te Whenua Moemoeā regionals

Ko te karakia te mea nui

Crowd favourites Te Kahu Ariki reinforced the importance of karakia through a precise and polished performance. Group leader Dre Ahipene says maintaining te ao Māori is vital while living in Australia.

“I roto i tō mātou karakia...kia whiria ai ngā mea katoa, kia whiria ai ō tātou nei Atua Māori, kia whiria ai tētahi ki tētahi.”

Now the kapa selected will now prepare for Te Matatini which will take place in Hopuhopu, Waikato next year.

Exclusive coverage of Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 is available on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, supported by Te Māngai Pāho.