Whangārei District Council delays eviction following Community pushback

Rough sleepers and whānau were ordered to vacate the property at Whāngarei Old Boys after years of relative safety.

For years, a self-managed community of rough sleepers has called the former Old Boys clubrooms in Whangārei home.

Now, they have secured extra time after the Whangārei District Council issued a strict 10-day notice demanding they pack up and leave.

The council issued the directive under its new Public Safety and Nuisance Bylaw, which was passed on September 25. The abrupt deadline immediately raised alarm bells across the social sector, with advocates and community members questioning where the displaced whānau are expected to go.

A safe Haven away from Town

Barbara-Anne Hinerangi Bristowe and Te Otipa Hapuku-Hemara. Photo: Te Kūkupa.

For the residents living on-site, the Port Road location has provided vital protection and mutual care compared to the hostile environment of the central city streets.

Resident Barbara-Anne Hinerangi Bristowe described the stark contrast.

“Yeah, it is safer up here. We feel much safer up here than in town. In town it’s like hard. Up here you got freedom and everybody helps everybody around here. Yeah.”

Fellow resident Te Otipa Hapuku-Hemara shared a similar perspective on the peaceful environment.

“It was much better, it was quiet. The girls were much rougher. When you get into town, it’s a lot of rough. A lot of fights and all that. We go up here. It’s been so peaceful up here.”

Community Resistance

The community gathers for the Port Road residents. Photo: Te Kūkupa

The move-on orders generated widespread concern across the community and political landscape, where around 50 community members gathered to show their support, including iwi, hapū, local residents, and politicians.

Speaking from a hapū and local governance perspective, Te Kārearea Strategic Partnership Standing Committee member Neta Kerepeti voiced immediate concern over the notices.

“Certainly there was a united voice from the Māori reps expressing great concern given what we understand to be quite a short period of notice, our concerns are where do they go?”

Green Party MP Hūhana Lyndon also challenged the council’s directive, pointing to the lack of transitional planning for the whānau and questioning the public consultation process behind the September 25 bylaw:

“E roa ake nei ētahi o rātou e noho ana ki reira, e mōhio ana te hapori kei reira rātou.”

Highlighting the strong local pushback, Lyndon added.

“E mihi atu ana ki te hapori i kite ana i tētahi pētihana e karanga ana ki te kaunihera me mutu tēnei mahi hūnuku.”

Mayor Ken Couper meeting with the community. Photo: Te Kūkupa.

Mayor Ken Couper attended the gathering to meet directly with the community and the rough sleepers, revisiting the situation and opening up discussions on what happens next.

Echoing the collective plea for agency-led solutions, Green Party MP Hūhana Lyndon stated.

“Koia nei te īnoi me te tono ki te kaunihera, waiho mā ngā ratonga e rapu he whare mō rātou, he whare motuhake.”

Following the on-site talks, Mayor Ken Couper agreed to pause the 10-day notice and give agencies and community groups more time to work with the eight or nine rough sleepers on alternative housing pathways.